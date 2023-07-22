Emefiele To Appear In Court On Tuesday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, will be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.



The African Examiner recalls that Emefiele is facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition brought against him by the Department of State Service (DSS).



On Friday, July 21, 2023, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, the designated vacation judge for the entire South-West, declared the arraignment date and the information has been shared with lawyers of all the parties concerned.

One of the lawyers to the suspended CBN Governor, Victor Opara (SAN), who confirmed the development, stated that hearing notices to that effect had been issued and sent out by the court to the counsel concerned with the matter.

Opara also stated that a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Joseph Daudu (SAN) will lead Emefiele’s defence team.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



