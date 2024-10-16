W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Angolan President Wants Swift End To Middle East Conflicts

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest Headlines, News Around Africa, South Africa, Southern Africa Wednesday, October 16th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  President Joao Lourenco of Angola has called for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, emphasising the need for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The world cannot continue to accept the alarming daily death toll of civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, Lourenco said during his annual address on the state of the nation at the Angolan Parliament in Luanda.

Angola supports efforts to find a lasting peace in the region, rooted in respect for the United Nations Charter, the principles of non-aggression, the inviolability of borders and the defense of state sovereignty, he said.

He stressed the importance of ending the occupation of Palestinian territories and creating an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

The international community must unite to stop these wars, protect innocent lives and promote peace and security in the Middle East, given the global repercussions of these conflicts, Lourenco added. (NAN)

 

