Enugu 2023: PDP Guber Candidate Mbah’s Manifesto, More Human Oriented, Awaiting Others, Says Group

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A non- party affiliation pressure group, Polling Booth Vanguard (PBV), says it has taken a critical study of the Manifestos of the Enugu State Governorship Candidates of the people’s Democratic party PDP, Barr. Peter Mba, and that of All progressive Grand Alliance APGA, Mr. Frank Nweke, and observed that so far, the PDP flag bearer’s own is more human oriented, as they awaits those of other key party Standard bearers.

It said the group was formed with the sole aim of promoting good governance in Nigeria, especially at the grass root levels, is still awaiting to see those of the Labour and All progressive Congress APC Candidates.

South East- National leadership of the organization which stated this Sunday in a joint statement made available to Newsmen in Enugu, said although they are still expecting to lay hand on that of Barrister Chijioke Edoga of LP and Chief Uche Nnaji of APC, “so far so good, we are highly impressed with the Manifesto of Peter Mbah of the PDP.

The statement signed by the South East National Coordinator of the group, Comrade. Adolphus Ude National Secretary,

Pastor Odoemelam Chidiebere, National Organizatiing Sectary, Hon. Nelson Uduje and it’s Diaspora Leader. Arch. Jek Ude, was released after its meeting with State Coordinators, Conveners and Patrons.

It said: ” Mbah’s manifesto which is human oriented captures what he intends doing in every sectors of the State economy.

“For some days now, aspirants of major political parties in Enugu State have started launching their manifestos for the 2023 elections.

“In as much as these manifestos are laudable in their respective sense, we the National Polling Booth Vanguards believe that the forth coming election should be about the effectiveness of the manifestos and how human oriented they are

The candidates of APGA, APC, LP and others alike share similarities in their manifestos about their plans for Ndi-Enugu, but none of them addresses people’s concerns about what Ndi-Enugu needs for the future like that of Bar. Peter Mbah of the People’s Democratic Party.

“National Polling Booth Vanguards, after a cursory look at the manifestos and the candidates; in conjunction with the state Branch Executives and Patrons, unanimously agreed that the Barr. Peter Mbah of PDP’s manifesto supersedes that of the APGA Candidates, Frank Nweke, while we awaits those of other key political party Candidates.

“His manifestos sets out plans for greater opportunities in Enugu State. It’s about making the difference and not spotting the difference as other aspirants are currently doing.

“This goals are ambitious and we the National Polling Booth Vanguards are impressed with the document, for his ambitious dreams for Enugu state; is about a better quality of life for Ndi Enugu.

The document no doubt, “sets out to renew people’s trust in Politics by cleaning up the rot of our political system and enforces a new norm of striking a deal between the people and government.

“With Mbah’s manifestos and oath to serve Ndi Enugu, (meaning, Enugu people) he is indeed determined to see that the potentials of the people of the state are utilized.

“We, the National Polling Booth Vanguards hereby make bold to say that Bar Peter Mbah will make the difference come 2023”

The statement disclosed that the group is a non- party affiliation, as it cuts across party line.