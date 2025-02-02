30 Passengers Die In Ondo Car Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No less than thirty passengers died after they were burnt to death in an auto crash that happened in the Odigbo Local Council Area of Ondo State.

The incident happened on Saturday after two commercial buses had a head-on collision which resulted in an inferno at the Onipetesi axis along the Ore/Lagos Expressway.

32 passengers were involved in the accident and 28 were burnt beyond recognition while two survivors were rescued with serious injuries but they gave up the ghost before getting to the hospital.

As of the time of filing this report, two other passengers are still receiving treatment.

According to sources, the accident happened because of too much speeding on the part of the drivers.

Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Samuel Ibitoye, stated that a preliminary investigation indicated that one of the vehicles drove against traffic.

Ibitoye, tasked drivers to be cautious, make sure thay carry out proper vehicle maintenance and avoid reckless driving.

He also enjoined passengers to speak out against unsafe driving practices as the safety of the road is a shared responsibility.