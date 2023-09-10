Enugu: Another LP House Of Reps Member Sacked By Election Tribunal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Less than 24 hours after the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu nullified the election of the Labour Party’s candidate, Professor Sunday Nnamchi as the House of Representatives member for Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency in Enugu state, Hon. Chijioke Okereke of same LP, Representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji-River Federal Constituency, has been sacked by same the tribunal..

A 3-man panel led by Justice Nusirat I. Umar, on Saturday declared Chief Anayo Onwuegbu , candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected candidate of the February 25, 2023 poll.

Onwuegbu had approached the tribunal challenging the declaration of Barrister Okereke on the grounds that he was a stranger to the election as he’s name isn’t on the result sheet as the candidate of the Labour Party.

The panel held that Okereke wasn’t a candidate for the election and accordingly, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to issue certificate of return to the PDP Candidate..

Our Correspondent recalled that the name of former minority leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Toby Okechukwu appeared on the list published by INEC for the election.

Also, his name appeared on the result sheet and not that of Okereke.

Okereke had approached a High Court sitting in Enugu to claim the ticket of the Labour Party and a judgement was given in his favour after Hon. Okechukwu distanced himself from being a member of the Labour Party.





