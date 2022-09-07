Enugu APC: Stakeholders Blast Party’s Guber Candidate, Embattled Chairman, Agballa Over Comment On Tinubu’s Campaign Fund

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Concerned members of the All progressive Congress APC in Enugu State, have frowned on the recent comment credited to the party’s 2023 Governorship Candidate in the state, Chief Uche Nnaji, and Embattled State Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, who said they don’t need the party’s presidential flag bearer, Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s campaign fund.

They described the statement as deceitful and insulting , urging the presidential Candidate to beware of political Wolves as Nnaji and Agballa in Enugu as the political campaigns gathers steam.

A statement signed and made available to Newsmen in Enugu Tuesday by Hon. Ogbu Francis on behalf of the concerned members said “political analysts in Enugu State were stunned by the recent comment by Chief Uche Nnaji and Chief Agballah, which was published in some media outfits.

According to the statement tagged: ‘Asiwaju beware of these two Enugu APC Wolves’, added that “The two men said that they don’t need Tinubu’s campaign fund, and that they can and are willing to fund the APC presidential campaign in Enugu State.

“This suggestion is a deliberate attempt to insult the person of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu who, in his more than thirty years of political activities, had never been known to be someone who go cap in hand during electioneering campaigns, instead he had magnanimously funded others.

“Asiwaju should be careful of these wolves who were the hatchet men of Imo State governor, Governor Hope Uzodimma in his vehement campaign against the emergence of Asiwaju as the APC presidential candidate.

“Having failed in that bid, Uzodimma is now using the duo to surreptitiously lay land mines for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in South East.

“Their statements clearly show that Nnaji and Agballah are totally ignorant of what a campaign looks like.

“Agballah, in the years he contested and failed elections, was widely known for allegedly extorting money from his followers to fuel his car.

“Today, APC Enugu State has been thrown out of the state party office because Nnaji and his chairman Agballah could not pay for the rent which the immediate past State Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, had consistently paid for nine years.

“Also for obvious lack of funds, Chief Nnaji does not have a gubernatorial campaign office, Both the Governorship campaign and the state chairman are staying on attachment in the highly compacted APC Southeast Zonal office, yet they boast they will fund a presidential campaign.

“The Governorship campaign group does not have up to three buses which they use to carry hired people to make little crowd where they are going.

“Nnaji and Agballah are PDP moles hired to destroy APC in Enugu State, Since they took over the party in the state, no new person has entered the party, instead members are leaving in droves to other political parties.

“Nnaji and Agballah are dishonest men, they took money from Senator Lawan and Prof. Osinbajo, but told their delegates to vote for Amechi.

“These were the negative traits for which stakeholders of the party opposed the inauguration of Agballah as the chairman. Now it has come to everyone’s full glare.

“Senator Tinubu should be wary of the duo who are now scavenging for money because nothing is coming from the troubled Imo State Governor.