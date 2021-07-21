Enugu APC: Don Canvasses Support For Colleague Contesting For State Chairmanship Position

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the ruling All progressive Congress APC, plans for its elective congresses nationwide, a University Don, and Chieftain of the party in Enugu State, Professor Martin Ikemuonso, has urged delegates for the exercise to vote the 2019 Coordinator of Buhari/Osinbanjo presidential Re- election Campaign in Awgu Council Area of Enugu, Hon. Chiedozie Nwafor, as the State Chairman.

He said “our party needs a genuinely humble, selfless, respectful, dynamic, resourceful, experienced, and detribalized young politician like Hon. Chiedozie Nwafor, to deliver on the yearning Stakeholders expectations.

The professor of Economics, Peace and Security studies at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Enugu State, Southeast Nigeria, posited that he has no doubt in his mind that if given the mandate, the young Nwafor, fondly called ‘CNN’ by his admirers, will consolidate on the achievements recorded by the outgoing State Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye.

According to him, “CNN, is a Peace Scholar and grass root mobilizer. He is experienced, and a vast political Scientist” adding that as a knowledgeable and well educated peace practitioner, peace builder, conflict and Security management expert he will not fail the party and its members if elected.

Professor Ikemuonso, who is also a Board member, University of Medical Science, Benue state, expressed these views in a write up obtained by African Examiner on Tuesday in Enugu.

He, however, urged other contestants for the position not to see the exercise as a do or die affair, stressing the need for all to play by the rule governing the political game.

Speaking to our Correspondent on his ambition, Hon. Nwafor, who is a lecturer at the institute for Peace, Conflict and Development Studies, ESUT, said his mission is to make APC a household identity in Enugu state, and for the party to take over reign of power of the Lion building (State House), come 2023.

He added that his vision is to coordinate the administration of a party where peace, unity, integrity, transparency and electoral victories shall reign, stressing that his motto is to ignite the fireworks and sound of electoral victory in the state under the party.

Nwafor, a former Leader, Awgu Legislative Council and Chairman Committee on Education, information, Culture, Tourism, Social Welfare, Youth and Sports, pledged to make the party’s constitution his binding authority if elected.

He said APC under his watch if given the mandate, will put in place a robust policy engagement, saying “as an opposition party in the state, my voice shall not be seen to be epileptic to the governance ineptitude of the State government.

“I shall within the ambit of external laws, civility, and rules of engagement put the State government on proper footing to deliver equality policies, programmes and infrastructural needs to the beloved citizens of Enugu State.

The Ex- Coordinator, Buhari Support Organization (BSO) in Awgu Council Area of Enugu State, equally promised to run an all inclusive administration if given the mandate.























