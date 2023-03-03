Enugu APGA Guber Candidate Denies Stepping Down For PDP Flag Bearer

….Says I’m Most Experienced Among Candidates.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State governorship Candidate of the opposition All progressive Grand Alliance APGA, and ex -Nigerian Minister of information, Mr. Frank Nweke Jr has dismissed reports in some quarters that he stepped down for the people’s Democratic party PDP flag bearer, Dr. Peter Mbah.

He said nothing on earth would make him contemplate on such a decision, because he remains the most experienced and qualified amongst all the Candidates gunning for the number one office in the state.

Addressing Newsmen Friday at his Enugu Campaign office headquarters, on some recent burning political issues in the state and country at large, Nweke, used the fora to also deny ever congratulating the Nigeria’s president elect, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as being spread in the social media.

He declared that he remains an ‘Obidient supporter’, and would continue to identify with the Labour Party presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

“I thank you for honouring my invitation to this emergency session. The enormity of the concerns i want to address requires immediate attention as it affects the safety and future of ndi Enugu.

“Addressing False Reportage

I will begin with addressing the upsurge of fake news, misinformation and the misrepresentation of my character in the media.

“As I shared in my statement yesterday, I believe that calumny, fake news and character assassinations are disrespectful to our people who face real and dire challenges in their everyday lives.

“Those who spread such falsehood have no interest in service but desire to keep Enugu in a web of lies and ineptitude. Therefore, I will address these issues summarily.

“Yesterday, an attention seeking propaganda mill reported that I stepped down for the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Peter Mbah.

“Please, tell everyone you know, that Frank Nweke Jr is in this governorship race to win it for the good of Enugu.

“I have never considered stepping down and I will never consider it. Ignore every information that reports or insinuates this.

“On the purported endorsement and congratulatory message to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I can confirm that it is absolutely false and concocted from the imagination of a mischievous individual.

“I have never hidden the fact that I support Peter Obi and as I have often said, I am Frankly Obidient. My position on who I believe is most competent to lead our nation has not changed.

“On the assertion that I would approve ranching for herdsmen when elected as the Governor, please note that this headline is a sensational misrepresentation of these actual words from a town hall session I attended in October, 2022.

“The best case scenario is for there to be peaceful coexistence (that is, between farmers and herdsmen). But under my watch as governor and under my administration, I will not condone any act by herders or farmers that would undermine the other party. As your animal is important to you, so are the crops to farmers.

“Long term, we are going to encourage the establishment of ranches within the State but I will do everything within my powers to protect our people, to make sure that their sources of livelihood are not destroyed by anybody by whatever they are called”

“The reporter, for whatever consideration, played on the sensitivity of the ongoing crisis in several parts of Enugu by creating a click-bait headline to rile emotions, and now, political opposition are taking advantage of the same by promoting false information.

” It is absolutely wrong, and while it may be hailed as political sagacity, it is a clear picture of the type of administration to expect from whoever the perpetrators are.

On Okey Ezea’s recent do or die comment on Enugu Governorship election he said “I would like to address the trending video that shows the recently elected Senator Okey Ezea inciting the people of Enugu North against their brothers and sisters from Nkanu.

“While there are several issues that could be considered from his submissions, the most important thing for me is that I do not support or encourage anyone sowing seeds of discord and disunity within our State and I wish he didn’t make such statements.

“As opinion leaders, political leaders or statesmen, we must be mindful of the opinions we hold and the words we speak.

“Regardless of where the governor emerges from at any time, we must remember that the entire State is his or her constituency. Such statements only serve to create feelings of marginalisation and discontent, neither of which serves our progress in any form.

“The PDP’s plan to disrupt the State’s General Election of March 11, 2023 elections. I am compelled to bring to the attention of the public the grand and devious plans of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State to compromise INEC officials and adhoc staff to bypass the use of BVAS and generally disrupt the governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

The APGA Governorship hopeful, further alledged that the PDP in the state is planning the undemocratic act “through the use of thugs to cause mayhem, with a view to dispersing voters at polling units in order to have opportunity to rig the elections, subvert the will of the people to achieve victory at all costs.

“Since suffering massive losses across the state on February 25, 2023, the PDP have held series of meetings at various locations to perfect their nefarious plans to ensure that they disrupt the electoral process, compromise INEC staff and deploy maximum violence