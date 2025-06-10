FirstLady Presents Professional kits To Midwives, Nurses In Southeast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Wife of Nigeria’s President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has launched the distribution of professional kits to 10,000 midwives and nurses across the five states of Southeast ge- political zone of the country.

The states include Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

She explained that the initiative is part of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) of the president Ahmed Bola Tinubu APC Led federal government aimed at reducing infant and maternal mortality and morbidity across Nigeria.

Speaking on Monday in Enugu before distributing the kits at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Enugu, the Nigeria’s first Lady, hinted that the number brought to a total of 60,000 kits (scrubs and Crocs) that had been so far distributed across the six geopolitical zones of the country to provide midwives with the right tools and kits to encourage them in their work and improve healthcare delivery.

According to her, “We are here today to flag off the distribution of the professional kits which will be distributed among the five states in the Southeast zone.

“Since the initial launch in January 2025, we have distributed 50,000 professional kits in five zones, namely Northcentral, Northeast, Northwest, Southsouth, Southwest and today, we are in Enugu to distribute the remaining 10,000 kits for the Southwest, making this the sixth and last zone.

“I thank God that today we’re concluding the distribution of these kits to every part of Nigeria. I’m very excited about that”.

The First Lady disclosed that the donation had been made possible through the generous support of an anonymous global partner dedicated to improving health outcomes for citizens.

“My first interaction with this partner was at the United Nations General Assembly in 2023, followed by a meeting at the African Union Summit in 2024.

“The donor is committed to supporting the organisation of African First Ladies for Development and the healthcare sector in Nigeria with a specific focus on reducing infant and maternal morbidity and mortality,” she noted.

She disclosed that on Tuesday, June 10th, she would launch the Free to Shine campaign and the Triple Elimination Initiative targeting HIV/AIDS, syphilis, and hepatitis among women of reproductive age, in order to enhance the capacity of healthcare workers.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday, by the grace of God, I will be launching the free to shine triple elimination campaign for HIV AIDS, syphilis and hepatitis here in Enugu State.

“This initiative aims to promote healthier mothers, reduce new HIV infections among women of reproductive age, eliminate mother to child transmission of HIV, which is also the vertical transmission and provide treatment for children born with HIV,” she said.

The First Lady also announced a donation of N100 million to be distributed among 1500 women petty traders in Enugu State by the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah.

“The Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) will be providing an additional grant of N50 million to the wife of the governor of Enugu State to support 1000 women petty traders in Enugu State with the sum of N50,000 each to recapitalise their existing businesses.

“Also another N50 million courtesy of Tony Elumelu Foundation to another 500 petty traders,” she said.