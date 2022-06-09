Enugu CP Decorates Command’s Spokesman, 81 Officers With New Ranks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The joy of 82 newly Promoted officers of the Enugu State police Command, among them, it’s Spokesman, (DSP) Daniel Ndukwe on Thursday knew no bounds, as they were formally decorated with various new ranks by the State CP, Mr Lawal Abubakar.

African Examiner reports that promotion of the officers was recently approved by the police Service Commission PSC.

The decoration witnessed a minute silence for officers that where recently murdered in Nsukka axis of the state as well as other personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty within the state.

Decorating the officers, CP Abubakar applauded the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Akali Baba for recommending such a number from the state to the (PSC)

The Enugu police boss, however, congratulated the newly promoted and decorated officers, while “reminding them that the reward for hard work is more work”.

According to him, the IGP requires you to redouble you efforts and get more committed to deliver on security tasks within the state.

He added that: “the IGP demands more commitment and successes from you. You must prove to the IGP that you are capable, dedicated and disciplined to wear the new ranks.

At these ranks and stage, you are expected to lead aright and point out operational and administrative direction for those under you in the command, department or unit,” he said.

The commissioner also gave “Award of Gallantry” to one of the personnel from the command (name withheld) that was able to escape from kidnappers’ den in the state recently.

Responding, newly decorated Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Okpara Ogonnaya, thanked the Almighty God, IGP and PSC for the privilege of the promotion and decoration.

He said ” We, the newly promoted and decorated, will not take this privilege for granted and we will put in our best to secure our people,” he said.

Also reacting , newly decorated Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, who was elevated from ASP to DSP said that promotion and decoration remained a big motivation for the officers and men to work harder.

According to him , “The Command is thankful to Almighty God, our dear IGP and PSC for recommending and approving such a number even as we assure our authorities of better results in terms of security of lives and property,” he added.

A breakdown of the figure of the promoted officers shows that a total of 50 officers were elevated and decorated from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) as well as 31 officers moving from inspector cadre to ASP and one ACP respectively