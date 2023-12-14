Enugu Community Wants Justice For 32 Year Old Kinsman Murdered By Unknown Persons

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The people of Isiogbo Nara Community, in Nkanu East Local government area of Enugu state, have appealed to the Enugu state Commissioner of police to use his good office to expedite action in unraveling the mystery surrounding the gruesome murder of their 32 year old kinsman late Mr. Joseph Chinedu who was a farmer and hunter until his untimely death.

They urged the Enugu police boss, Kanayo Uzoegbu, to kindly ensure that the culprits are brought to book to serve as a deterrent.

The people said “we are yet to recover from the shock of the sudden and mysterious death of one of our sons, in the person of late Mr. Joseph Chinedu Aniede, a 32 years old farmer who was gruesomely murdered on 01/11/2023.

Narrating the ugly story to newsmen Thursday, his family members stated ” that on the 1st day of November, 2023, someone called Joseph on his cell number at about 4pm, and he left to meet up with the person but didn’t return home.

“Only for his lifeless body to be found in the pull of his own blood in a bush near the borders of Isiogbo Nara Community of Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State and Isu Community of Onitcha LGA of Ebonyi State the next morning”.

Isiogbo Nara Community is a border town between Enugu and Ebonyi state.

Chairman of the Isiogbo Nara Neighbourhood Security Watch Group disclosed that he was alerted about the sad news by one of the officers of the Enugu State Forest Guard who came to him in that early morning (2nd November, 2023) and they both went to see the dead body of late Joseph.

He said though the police have since commenced investigation, the people of the locality are living in much fear as such has never happened in that community.

According to him, it is shocking because “Isiogbo Nara Community is not in conflict with any of its neighbours, hence we want to know the source of the crime as nobody knows who’s going to be the next.

Some of the natives who spoke under condition of anonymity said the victim was a hardworking fellow, and a peaceful young man residing in the community.

“Before his untimely death, he was a hunter and a farmer. He was also a member of the Isiogbo Nara Community Neighborhood security Watch Group ” they stated.

He was the one providing for his mother (a poor widow) and siblings and in this case the family may not have the resources needed to follow up this matter to its logical conclusion.

“But we the concerned Isiogbo Citizens are using this medium to call on the general public for help and more especially the Honourable Commissioner of Police Enugu State Command to use his good office to unravel the mystery surrounding this murder and ensure the culprits are brought to book to serve as a deterrence.

“As this kind of situation could trigger a communal conflict leading to wanton destruction of lives and property in rapid succession.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



