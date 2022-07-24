Enugu Hand Ball Association Chair, Asogwa Harp On Need For Sports Diversification

….As Enugu Defeats Anambra In Friendly Game

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chairman of Enugu State Hand Ball Association, Hon. Emmanuel Asogwa, has stressed the need for government Ministries of sports and private promoters in Nigeria to take issue of diversification of the sector very seriously, saying over emphasis on football has done more harm than good to the nation during international competitions.

He admitted that though, the round leather game called soccer remains very popular amongst other sports, but shouldn’t be enough reason to relegate other sports, including Hand ball capable of fetching laurels for the country during continental and global sports competitions to the background.

He noted that other sports, such as Hand ball, if adequately funded as soccer, has the capacity to make more impact during international sporting events than football, and therefore, urged handlers of the sector to change the narrative for the interest of the country.

Asogwa, a sports enthusiast, who spoke with Sports writers during a tune up hand ball competition between Enugu and Anambra States, organized ahead of the forthcoming National Sports Festival, (NSF), State weekend at the Nnamdi Azikiwe sports Stadium, Enugu, insisted that Hand ball remains a vital sports which deserves serious attention.

He disclosed that the friendly competition packaged by the Enugu State Association of the sports under his watch, was part of measure to showcase the game as well as fish out hidden talents from both States.

The Enugu State Handball Association boss, equally revealed that plans are afoot by the South East States to organize a Zonal competition ahead of the NSP.

He hinted that the Association has begun scouting of talents in secondary schools in the state.

African Examiner Sports Correspondent who covered the competition, reports that the host State, Enugu, defeated Anambra by 28 -21 in the tune up game played at the Handball Court of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

In his remark, the Commissioner in charge of Youth and Sports Ministry in the state, Mr. Manfred Nzekwe, who spoke via the Director Organizing in the Ministry, Mr. Bonny Ovovo, applauded the State Hand ball Association for staging the competition, saying the idea was a right step in the right direction.

While assuring that his Ministry is committed in promoting all sports including Hand ball, the Commissioner announced that efforts are also in top gear towards reviving the moribund schools sports in the state.

Chairman of Tankwaedo Association, and immediate past Enugu State police public Relations officer PPRO, DSP Ebere Amarizu, in his goodwill comment, harped on the need for the development of sports in various community of the state.

According to him, sports remains a vital veritable instrument that could always be used to cub youth restiveness in the society, especially in the present era of insecurity and all manner of agitations in parts of Nigeria.

He however, applauded the state Hand ball Association for the competition, pointing out that even though, football may be perceived as the king of all sports, every game is important and has its own tenet.

The former Crime Busters football club of Enugu Technical Adviser, also Stressed the need for the raising of young talents that will succeed the aging players and handlers in all sports.