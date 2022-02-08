Enugu LG Polls: European Centre For Electoral Support Trains Journalists On Election Coverage

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to equip newsmen on objective reportage and election observance ahead of the forthcoming Enugu State Local government elections scheduled for February 23, the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES), has organized a one day training for selected Journalists in the state.

Project Coordinator of ECES, Mr. Hamza Fassi-Fihri, while declaring the programme open, explained that the exercise was put together upon request by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC.

He explained that such trainings are part of the Centre’s efforts aimed at promoting democracy, good governance and the provision of technical assistance and guidance to election management bodies, EMBs around the world.

The Coordinator, posited that there can never be democracy without the media and there is no free media without committed journalists, hence the need for journalists to always keep their knowledge on election coverage up the date.

Fassi-Fihri, further stated that although elections are a key moment in the democratic life, they are without challenges, risks, pressures and sometimes threats and violence.

“Therefore, reporting on sensitive contexts like election requires high level of professionalism, starting with a thorough knowledge and understanding of the election process, in addition to a thorough analysis of the political context within which the election takes place” he explained.

According to him, the mandate of the ISIEC which is primarily the conduct of local government elections comes with specifications, including election administration, planning, managing the timeline, registering the parties and their candidates, communication with the public, recruiting and training of election personnel for e-day and ensuring compliance with the regulations.

“Knowing this in detail will help you as a journalist understand where delays come from, what challenges and risks in deploying those activities are, among others helping you report better to the audience” he said.

In his remark, ENSIEC Ezecutive Chairman, Dr Micheal Ajogwu, represented by a Commissioner in the Commission, Green Anike Nweze, said the programme was organized to acquaint Journalists on issues concerning the forthcoming LGA elections.

He assured of a transparent free and fair election, adding that a level playing ground would be provided for all political parties in the election.

A member of the ENSIEC, Mrs. Bernadine Ezeugwu in her contribution disclosed that over 8 political parties have so far registered to participate in the LG poll.

She said ENSIEC was determined to ensure the conduct of a free, fair and credible election across the 17 Council areas of the state.

Several paper presentations were made during the programme by resource persons including that of

the facilitator, Jide Ojo, a development consultant.

Participants were drawn from the print, electronic, and online media.