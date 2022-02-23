Enugu LGA Poll Turn Bloody As Unknown Arm Men Attack Voting Centres, Kill 4, Burn Vehicles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu State local government election held on Wednesday turned bloody as unknown armed men attacked some polling Centers, killing four persons and setting two vehicles ablaze at Akpugo in Nkanu West Council area.

The hoodlums, who also invaded Obeagu ward 3 in Enugu South Council area, disrupted the exercise and chase voters away with heavy gun shots.

Our Correspondent who monitored the election in parts of the state, reports that though, the exercise was generally peaceful, it was marred by voter apathy, as most polling Units in various political wards visited were almost empty.

Accreditation of voters by the electoral officers began about 8am, with scanty number of voters participating.

The State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi voted at exactly 11:58 am at his Amube Ward II Polling Unit, Ohom Orba, in Udenu Local Government Area of the state.

Organizers of the election, the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission ENSIEC, is expected to announce results and winners of the exercise in the 17 Council areas of the State by Thursday morning.

When contacted on phone, the Enugu State police public Relations officer, PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, said ” please I will get back to you, but never did as at the time of filing this report