Enugu Monarchs Lament Poor Welfare Treatment By Ugwuanyi’s Govt

..Says We Were Better Under Chime

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Traditional rulers in Enugu state South East Nigeria have lamented what they described as poor treatment of the Monarchs, especially as

it relates to issue of salary by the governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s led administration.

They regretted that despite the huge support they gave to the governor in their respective domains during his electioneering campaign in 2015, Ugwuanyi, has continued to treat them unfairly in terms of general welfare since he assumed office.

Some of the Monarchs, who craved anonymity for fear of the unknown while speaking with African Examiner, corroborated each other, saying “we were more respected and treated like kings that we are, during the administration of former governor Sullivan Chime, unlike what we are experiencing under Ugwuanyi”

“Remember under Chime, traditional rulers were given brand new cars, our salary or, call it stipend if you like was increased from 30,000 (thirty thousand naira) which Chimaroke Nnamani’s government was paying us to 100, 000 (one hundred thousand naira) and it was being paid as at when due.

“Ugwuanyi came and inherited the 100, 000 which we were thinking he will increased as his administration progresses, at least, because of the hard times we are facing , but he never did that till date.

Checks by African Examiner revealed that the take home of Enugu traditional rulers is about 95, 000 and not 100,000 because of the over 5,000 tax deduction.

One of the Monarchs, and Octogenarian from a Community in Enugu East Senatorial district who is unhappy with the situation , said “We do interact with our Colleagues in other South East States, and it is quite unfortunate that Enugu Traditional rulers are the least paid in the region.

“Out of this 95, 000 ,we also take care of several problems, including issue of security in our respective domains.

“Rather than improve on our welfare, governor Ugwuanyi is more interested in creating Autonomous Communities which always create room for Communal crisis.

According to them, “the most painful aspect of the issue of the poor salary is that it doesn’t come as at when due, sometimes it is paid around 16 or 17 of new month.

Efforts by our Correspondent to Speak with the State Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Barrister Charles Egumgbe, was unsuccessful, as his mobile phone line could not go through as at the time of filing this report.