Enugu North District Group Drum Support For Ugwuanyi, Says He Is Best Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2023 general polls, the National Leadership and Enugu State Executives of the Polling Booth Vanguards, led by Comrade Adolphus Ude; and members of the Enugu State All progressive Congress APC Mainstream, have declared that governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Senatorial flagbearer of the PDP for Enugu North Senatorial district remains the best Candidate for the job.

The group said “we want to use this medium to direct our teaming supporters in Enugu North Senatorial zone ably led by Hon. Ugwuoke Joseph (Joe Guy) to mobilize all it’s members to support his Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the forthcoming Senatorial election in Enugu North.

“It is a known fact that Candidates are judged by Experience, Honesty, Morality, Compassion, Competence and leadership ability; which are well embedded in Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

In a statement made available to African Examiner Wednesday in Enugu, signed by Udeh, it said “as a non-partisan movement, our sole interest is to change the old narrative by supporting Credible candidates, whose manifestos are people oriented with track record.

“Suffice us to say that a Cursory look at other candidates from Enugu North senatorial zone are mere Political prostitutes, whose sole aim is just to fulfill their selfish stomach infrastructure, thereby further improfishing the good people of Enugu North.

“To further lend credence their ill motive agenda towards the good people of Enugu North, just recently, when the President, Muhammad Buhari visits Enugu State, the National Leadership APC donated 100 million naira to support Electorates in Enugu State, but to the dismay of party faithfuls, these monies were hijacked by these same hunger driven opponents of Dr. Ugwuanyi, leading to Chaos in the opposition’s APC in Enugu State.

“The faceless Embattled Chairman of APC in Enugu State, Bar. Ugochukwu Agballa, only achievements in Enugu State has been to short change gullible candidates in APC and swindle them of their resources, and projecting Unknown individuals as candidates of APC and other political parties in Enugu State.

“Just as the proverbial adage that ” birds of the same feather flock together “, these Hyenas in human clothing, currently parading themselves as opponents of Gov. Ugwuanyi in Enugu North Senatorial zone cannot be entrusted with leadership, let alone, the exalted seat of Senate to represent the good people of Enugu North.

“Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the PDP flag bearer for Enugu North Senatorial district has, just in a space of 7 years, turned around the fortunes of Enugu North and Enugu State in general.

“The old Nsukka zone (Enugu North Senatorial District), once compared to ancient enclaves has, under the stewardship of Gov. Ugwuanyi turned into a heaven, attracting infrastructural and human development to the state and zone like never before.

“Also, Dr. Ugwuanyi has brought about the rapid transformation of the Political space in Enugu State thereby eliminating the political thuggery once ravaging Enugu State.

“The Peace in Enugu State political space in the last seven years is all Thanks to a man and resources manager, who has continually made bold his resolve to make Enugu regain it’s lost glory.

“We make bold to say that Ugwuanyi is the ideal Candidate for Enugu North senatorial district and Polling Booth Vanguards are proud to be Associated with him in this course as it aligns to our mantra of supporting Credible Candidates that will bring to the grassroots, the dividends of democracy irrespective of party affiliation.