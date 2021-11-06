EFCC Denies Staff Taking Picture With Obi Cubana

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has described as “fake news” the report making rounds that its staff posed for photograph with the popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana.

The commission in a statement issued by Commission’s spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren in Abuja, described the report as deliberate attempt to mislead members of the public.

Uwujaren said that at no time during investigation nor the period in which Obi Cubana was in the Commission’s custody or released did he pose for photograph with its members of staff.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to ignore the fake news and misleading imputation which has been traced to the social media account of one Sabi Radio (sabiradio).

“The Commission shall not hesitate to take urgent necessary steps to address this and other fake news seeking to drag EFCC’s hard-won name and professional reputation in the mud,” he said.

According to him, one Uncle Deji, a popular security expert using his social media handle, also debunked the fake news.

“Uncle Deji in his handle says, “this post is deliberately misleading. This picture was taken 7th October 2021 during a book launch of Colonel Chukwu Obasi at Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja in which Obi Cubana attended as a guest.

