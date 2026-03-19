Ex-AGF Malami: I Have No Regrets Despite Trial

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said he has no regrets about his actions while in office, even after his recent release from custody.

Malami, who is facing a 16-count charge of alleged money laundering alongside his wife, Bashir Asabe, and son, Abdulaziz, said he is ready to defend himself in court. All three have pleaded not guilty to the charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The former minister was rearrested on January 19 by operatives of the Department of State Services shortly after his initial release from Kuje Prison. He later accused the agency of denying him access to his family and lawyers.

On February 27, a Federal High Court in Abuja granted Malami and his son bail in the sum of N200 million each over alleged terrorism-related offences. He has since met the bail conditions and regained his freedom.

Speaking in an interview with DCL Hausa, Malami described his time in detention as part of God’s will and said he remains determined to clear his name.

He also accused security agencies of violating his rights during the investigation, claiming that his homes and business premises were searched without his presence.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Malami insisted he stands by his actions while serving as minister and has no regrets.