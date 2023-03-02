Ex Enugu APC Chairman, Nwoye, Congratulates Nigeria’s President Elect

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Immediate past Chairman of the All progressive Congress APC in Enugu State, and member of the party’s presidential Council, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has congratulated Nigeria’s president -elect, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his victory during the 25th, February presidential election.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to African Examiner in Enugu Wednesday Nwoye, said

“I congratulate the President-elect Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, “the Nigerian people have spoken in a remarkable and resounding way, and I congratulate President-elect Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his hard earned win.

Nwoye, who is the incumbent federal Commissioner representing South East in the federal Competition and Consumer protection Commission FCCPC, added that “the voters have chosen as president a man who had dedicated his life to achieving democracy and reform for his homeland.

“For more than 30 years, you have been grounded in your commitment to democratic values, determination to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria, and resolve to expand economic opportunity and prosperity for all Nigerians. Il

“I look forward to a shared future that will benefit our citizens and further expand our vibrant people-to-people ties.

“Together, as a people of Nigeria we will champion the strong ties that allow us together to deter and defend against threats to our security, our economies, and our democracies, as we work to advance the human rights of all.

“The real work now begins as we address the many challenges facing our great country.