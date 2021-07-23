Extradition: Sunday Igboho Won’t Be Safe in Nigeria – Joe Odumakin

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Women Arise and Centre for Change, has tasked Benin Republic not to extradite Sunday Igboho to Nigeria.

“Igboho will come to grief if he is extradited to Nigeria under the prevailing circumstances,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

It could be recalled that Igboho was arrested on Monday and is being held by the authorities of Benin at an undisclosed location.

Reacting, Okei-Odumakin expressed anger concerning the rumour that Igboho was no longer in the neighboring country.

The activist lamented that the speculation, confirmed to be false, is injurious to the separatist’s ongoing request for asylum.

She also stated that those peddling the rumour to desist as it is “an ill-wind that blows no one any good”.

Okei-Odumakin tasked the Beninoise government “to speedily process and grant Igboho’s asylum application”.

The activist accused the President Muhammadu Buhari administration of treating Boko Haram, herdsmen and bandits ravaging Northern Nigeria with leniency.

She stated that the way officials “romance” outlaws while victimising and oppressing others “leave a sour taste in the mouth”.

“Igboho cannot be assured safety or justice if extradited to Nigeria. He should be released from detention unconditionally and his safety and liberty guaranteed by the Republic of Benin authorities under extant international law.”

Okei-Odumakin enjoined the federal government to stop chasing shadows and address the patent dangers posed to the nation by “the despicable elements it is treating with kid gloves”.























