Deputy Speaker Kalu Says Tinubu Is the Messiah South East Has Waited for Since Civil War

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has described President Bola Tinubu as the messiah the South-East has been waiting for since the end of the Nigerian Civil War.

Kalu said this on Saturday at an APC women empowerment rally in Enugu State. He said the South-East will support Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

He said Tinubu has shown love for the Igbo people. He recalled that when Tinubu was governor of Lagos State, no Igbo property was seized and no Igbo businessman was arrested. He also said Tinubu appointed an Igbo man, Ben Akabueze, to his cabinet, something he said had never happened before.

Kalu said that after the civil war, the government promised the Igbo people Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Reintegration, but successive administrations ignored them for about 60 years. He said the South-East waited for a messiah, and Tinubu came.

He said the South-East Development Commission bill had been in the parliament for years without being signed, but Tinubu signed it into law. He also said Tinubu gave the region bridges, roads and scholarships.

Kalu asked why the South-East would not re-elect Tinubu, and said the President will return in 2027