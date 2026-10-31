ADC Says N50,000 Cash Relief for Vulnerable Nigerians, a 2027 Election Gimmick

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) —The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described the Federal Government’s proposed N50,000 monthly cash relief as an election gimmick, alleging it is intended to regain public support ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party stated this in a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

The ADC accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of waiting until election season to introduce the intervention, despite announcing several relief measures since taking office. It said the government had failed to translate many of its promises into tangible benefits for ordinary Nigerians.

Abdullahi cited the proposed $1bn Renewed Hope Social Intervention Fund announced in August, a 30-day fuel discount, cheaper transportation promised across states from October 1, and a N70,000 transportation allowance for workers. He argued that the latest N50,000 cash relief was another response to mounting public dissatisfaction rather than a carefully designed social protection policy.

“At best, this is an election gimmick designed to deceive Nigerians into believing that a government which has neglected them for more than three years suddenly cares about their welfare. At worst, it could become another scheme to siphon public funds under the convenient cover of poverty alleviation,” the statement said.

“President Tinubu is in full panic mode now. Since the ADC and our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have made affordability and reducing the cost of living the cardinal focus of our campaign, the government has been announcing one desperate intervention or another,” Abdullahi said.

The party also questioned the value of the proposed N50,000, asking what the amount could buy given rising food, transportation, fuel, and healthcare costs. It said the government should have incorporated targeted financial assistance into its economic reform programme from the beginning.

The ADC further raised concerns about transparency, citing Auditor-General findings that billions of naira in previous cash transfer programmes could not be properly accounted for. It challenged the government to explain what happened to the funds and whether officials implicated had been held accountable.

The party said addressing Nigeria’s cost-of-living crisis requires more than periodic cash transfers and called on the government to focus on restoring purchasing power and reducing the cost of food, energy, and transportation.

The Tinubu administration has defended its economic reforms as necessary measures to stabilise the economy and improve long-term growth, while announcing social intervention programmes aimed at cushioning their immediate impact on households.

The controversy comes as political parties begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 general election, with the economy and rising living costs expected to feature prominently in campaign debates.