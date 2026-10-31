Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu Empowers Over 5,000 Vulnerable Women In Southeast

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -Senator Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady of Nigeria on Saturday empowered over 5,000 vulnerable women across the Southeast geo political zone of the country with livelihood equipment and other support items, saying that the country has moved beyond the difficult phase of economic reforms and is now entering an era of prosperity.

The empowerment programme, which featured the distribution of sewing, grinding, popcorn machines and bags of 25kg rice, took place at Micheal Okpara Square, Enugu, during the Southeast presidential campaign flag-off of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Women’s Mobilisation Directorate.

The programme equally provided an opportunity for APC leaders and governors from the zone to rally support for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu, with the governors describing his administration as one that had already begun creating a new Nigeria through economic reforms, infrastructural development and increased resources for states.

Addressing the mamouth crowd, Mrs Tinubu said Nigerians should remain hopeful, insisting that the sacrifices associated with the economic reforms of the administration would give way to improved economic conditions.

She said: “We’ve finished reforms. Now is the time for prosperity. Don’t let anybody deceive you. The wait is over; we’re stepping into prosperity,”

Using pregnancy and childbirth to illustrate the country’s economic journey, the First Lady said Nigerians had endured the difficult period and were now pushing towards the delivery of prosperity.

“You know that when a woman is pregnant, she will be waiting for the day of delivery. And when the day comes, she will be pushing hard to give birth to the baby.

“That’s the story of Nigeria under my husband’s administration. We’re pushing into prosperity,” she stated.

The first lady described the simultaneous conduct of political campaigns and empowerment programmes as evidence that the APC government was committed to translating its promises into tangible benefits for citizens.

“Have you ever seen people campaigning and empowering citizens at the same time? That is what we’re doing. That is what the APC government is all about. We don’t do all talks alone. We walk our talk,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu expressed appreciation to the people of the Southeast for their support and affection, recalling that she had received four traditional chieftaincy titles from communities in the region.

She however, assured Nigerian women that they would not suffer under her husband’s administration, promising to continue advocating their interests.

The First Lady equally disclosed that plan are afoot to empower 250 persons with disabilities in each senatorial district across Nigeria on December 3, to mark World Disability Day, with each beneficiary receiving N200,000.

According to her, the initiative would provide 750 beneficiaries in each state with financial assistance, adding that another 250 elderly persons would benefit from an empowerment programme scheduled for December 17.

Mrs Tinubu therefore, urged the women to mobilise support for President Tinubu and all APC candidates in the January 16, 2027 elections, including governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly candidates.

In his remark, Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma said the Southeast had suffered marginalisation, underdevelopment and poverty since the Nigerian Civil War but was now witnessing a different development trajectory under President Tinubu lad administration.

He said the President had expanded the scope of development in the country, pointing to improvements in roads, electricity, drinking water and educational opportunities across the region.

He said the governors had collectively reviewed the President’s performance and concluded that his administration was delivering on its promises.

“We have looked at our leadership level. We have reviewed the performance of President Bola Tinubu at our leadership level. We came to a conclusion that there is a new Nigeria. And that new Nigeria is working,” he declared.