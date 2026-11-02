Adeboye: I Didn’t Carry Placard Against Jonathan in 2020, It Was A Prayer Walk

(AFRICANEXAMINER) – Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says the picture showing him carrying a placard was a prayer walk organised during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during an RCCG thanksgiving service on Sunday, Adeboye said he was described as a wicked man when the picture was misrepresented as a protest against former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The cleric said the 2020 prayer walk was an initiative of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and that it took place five years after the administration of Jonathan.

Adeboye said many Nigerians believed the claim that he protested during the administration of Jonathan.

“Recently, just one mischievous somebody wrote in the papers, or said somehow, ‘Pastor Adeboye is a very wicked man. After all, we know that not too long ago, he carried a placard against President Goodluck Jonathan,'” he said.

“And everybody said yes. They brought out the picture of where I was dressed in white and green carrying a placard and everybody said see him. When I heard about it, I said, ‘me, I carried a placard against Jonathan?’

“True, I carried a placard. I can’t deny that. It was not a protest, it was a prayer walk. We wanted to pray.

“The CAN chairman said all churches should do a prayer walk near their churches. That’s what I did in Ebute Metta.

“But I carried the placard in 2020. Jonathan ceased to be president in 2015. I carried the placard five years into the second term of Buhari.”

Recalling his experience in the university, the cleric recounted his exposure to journalism studies and how he was taught about the act of verifying information before publication.

Adeboye said the journalist “twisted” the 2020 prayer walk and misrepresented it as 2015 without proper verification.

“A journalist twisted it. I said I did what I did in 2015. And everybody swallowed it,” the cleric said.

In February 2020, the cleric led a demonstration with members of the RCCG against insecurity in the country. Late Buhari was Nigeria’s president in 2020.