FAAN Inaugurates App For Airport Taxi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, Managing Director, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has inaugurated Taxi App loading booth at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja (NAIA).

Yadudu, who was represented by the Group Capt. Usman Sadiq, Director of FAAN Security Service, said in his opening remarks on Thursday, that the move would definitely increase the country’s Gross Domestic Products.

He said that NAIA was chosen as a pilot scheme among airports in the country, adding that Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos would be the next.

According to him, the project will improve safety, security and comfort and further ensuring development in Aviation sector.

“This is a good development. We fear changes naturally. Sometimes, when change occurs we will be proud of it. I am assuring taxi and commercial drivers that this will actually lead to laudable development.

“it is in furtherance conformity with international standard and will equally add to Gross Domestic Products of Nigeria.

“ This laudable project is as a result of careful planning, negotiation and some meetings of relevant stakeholders. I hope everybody will key into this project and work towards its success,” Yadudu said.

FAAN boss urged the commercial body to support the project`s sustainability and enforcement for the hope of generality of Nigerian people.