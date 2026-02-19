W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Rivers Lawmakers Halt Fubara’s  Impeachment

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, February 19th, 2026

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State House of Assembly has stopped the impeachment process against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu.

The decision was taken on Thursday during the House sitting in Port Harcourt, according to TVC News. Lawmakers agreed to suspend the proceedings after a motion was raised on the floor.

The move follows the recent intervention of President Bola Tinubu, who met with the governor, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and Assembly leaders to address the political crisis in the state.

The suspension suggests that tensions in Rivers State may be easing after months of political dispute.

 

