FCTA To Seal Up Govt. Offices, Hotels Over N10b Waste Collection Debts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) says it may lockdown some government offices, hotels, Plazas and other business premises due

to debts owed the board.

The Director of AEPB, Mr Osilama Briamah, made the disclosure in a statement, on Monday in Abuja.

Brianah explained that the measure was coming on the heels of the Task Team set up by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, to recover over N10

billion owed the AEPB by several government agencies, business premises and residential apartments. ” As workers prepare to resume work after the Easter holiday,

some government offices, hotels, plazas and other business premises may be under lock and key due to debts owed to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB).”

He said that the task team had been mandated to apply all legal means to recover the huge sums of money from the debtors.

The director explained that the debts accrued over time due to the failure of those concerned to pay for services rendered to them by the AEPB.

Briamah added that the only option left was to apply the legal means of enforcing the court order to seal-up the affected premises.

He explained that the payments could be made conveniently through the Remittal Portal.