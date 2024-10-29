Asking For New Aircraft For Shettima Insensitive – Peter Obi Slams Borno Speaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2023 Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday stated that it’s insensitive for anyone to ask for a new aircraft for Vice President Kashim Shettima after the recent incident in the United States.

The African Examiner writes that the speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkareem Lawan, had alleged that Shettima’s life “is at risk due to the faulty presidential aircraft he is using to represent President Bola Tinubu in official engagements across the globe”.

Reacting, Obi stated that the Speaker was unconcerned about the present economic hardship confronting Nigerians.

Posting on X, Obi writes: “I just read a disturbing comment in the media space attributed to one of the supposed political leaders in the country that the life of the Vice President is in danger because of the faults recorded in his official aircraft.

“The leader went further to urge the Federal Government to purchase a new aircraft for the Vice President.

“In making such a remark now, the speaker is insensitive and obviously unconcerned about the prevailing economic situation in the country.

“That Nigerians are facing untold hardship at this moment is no secret.

“Such a provoking call is coming from a person who probably is oblivious to the fact that Nigeria, at present, has continued to manifest every trait of a failed state.

“We are today among one of the eleven worst-governed African nations in the last 10 years. We are also among the 20 most hungry nations in the world, with our people facing worsening mass poverty, extreme hunger and starvation.

“Our nation remains the poverty capital of the world, with our per capita income crashing further from $1700 in 2023 to $1109 this year.

“Are these not the issues that should be prioritized by committed leaders?

“Our national electricity grid has so far collapsed 8 times this year alone and 105 times in the last ten years, plunging our small businesses into great losses and households into darkness.

“In the past 15 months, several businesses have closed down or become distressed due to the harsh economic environment in the country.

“The Vice President travels mostly in the country’s national airline, Garuda Indonesia.

“And since we have recently undeservedly bought one, it should be used on essential, inevitable trips of the President and Vice President.

“I appeal to the President, Vice President, and our public office holders that our present precarious situation calls only for minimal and highly contributory inevitable travels.

“It is time to sit down and find solutions to our litany of challenges for the wellbeing of the people and the development of our country.

“Nigeria will rise again if the leadership can commit to selfless service. Are these not the issues that should preoccupy us as leaders, rather than being consumed by our selfish desires for needless luxury at the expense of the people we are called to serve?

“What does Nigeria’s Vice President need a new jet for, and what value are all Presidential and Vice Presidential trips adding to our present situation?”