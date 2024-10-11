FEATURES: Oloyede @ 70; Dabiri-Erewa @ 62: Celebration Of 2 Quintessential Mentors, Pacesetters

By Abdur-Rahman Balogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 10th month of the year, October, is as important to me as the month of August, in many respects. From August 1 to August 31, at least, I know eight people daily whose birthdays coincide with each day.

Similarly, the 10th month of the year is so special to me in particular because of landmark days in history which it coincides with. From October 1 Independence day of Nigeria, to the Teachers Day of October 4, to October 11, International Day of Girl Child among others.

But of all these days, two days stand out to me as the days marking the birth of my mentors and pace-setters in all respects.

Professor Is-haq Olarenwaju Oloyede, the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Secretary-General Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin clocked 70 years on the surface of the earth on October 10, 2024. He is my spiritual and administrative mentor while Hon. (Dr) Abike

Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) is my professional mentor and my boss whose 62nd birthday is on October 11.

Both Oloyede and Dabiri-Erewa, shared so many things in common, which I learnt from the duo in the over 30 years of my relationship with them.

Both of them are so humane, intelligent, simplistic and humble to a fault. I recollect sometimes in 2003, the driver of Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa got hooked up in a traffic jam and she was heading to an urgent caucus meeting of her party in Apo legislative quarters, she asked:

“Balogun, where is your car? Come and drop me off!I was ashamed of myself because of my “jalopy” 505 Peugeot saloon car, then without air conditioning and not befitting of someone of her status, she never mind as she sat comfortably till I dropped her off.

In the same vein, Prof. Oloyede as the Co- Secretary of National Political Reform Conference of 2005 to 2006, boarded my rickety 505 Peugeot car from International Conference Centre, venue of the conference to Nicon-Hilton for an urgent meeting with some sub-committee members when his official car and driver had gone on another errand for him.

People of their caliber and status will not venture into such “risky and unfit” kind of transportation. Till date, both of them still do that even in their private and official vehicles as they give a lift to their subordinates sitting side by side with them in the car.

Of course, the world can testify to the integrity, administrative and pace-setting acumen of both Oloyede and Dabiri-Erewa. It is exceptional and unique.

During the regime of President Goodluck Jonathan (2009-2013), he gave money for Prayers to both the Muslims and Christians Communities. Oloyede administered that of the Muslim Community as the Secretary-General of NSCIA and surprisingly, after distributing the money appropriately to the Islamic scholars and Imams, he returned the balance to the Presidency. This singular act earned him some unprintable names from the Imams and some of his friends, saying only ” a mad man does that”. It was this uncommon service delivery, transparency, accountability and commitment to excellence as demonstrated by him as the eighth Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin between 2007 and 2012. He is performing the same task in JAMB due to various on-going proactive reforms.

All these achievements prompted family, friends, colleagues and his alma mata, the University of Ilorin to celebrate his retirement from the University community with two- day loaded programmes which included a valedictory University lecture entitled: “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Humanities” he delivered on October 9, 2024, while another public lecture put together by consortium of eight Universities in Kwara and presentation of a special book (Festschrift) entitled: Islamics, Scholarship and Service to Society.

The two events were well attended in Ilorin, Kwara state with who- is- who in the society which included His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, who graced the occasions and showered encomiums on this first class Professor of Islamic Jurisprudence.

Professor Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede was born on October 10, 1954 in Abeokuta, Ogun State, he graduated in 1981 with a First Class Honours from the University of Ilorin where he also bagged his Master and Ph.D degrees in 1985 and 1991, respectively. He became a Professor of Islamic Jurisprudence in 1995. He was the first alumnus of the University of Ilorin to become its Vice Chancellor.

In a tribute to this exemplary personality, entitled: UNCOMMON SCHOLAR, EXCEPTIONAL ADMINISTRATOR, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described him “as an astute administrator, educator, author, and scholar.

“As the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Oloyede’s invaluable contributions to the nation through academia and public-sector administration have significantly impacted the academic community.



“Prof. Oloyede imparted knowledge and character to thousands of students who underwent his teaching during his glorious and impactful academic career.



“Indeed, the bedrock of development lies in education. Developing nations, including Nigeria, are in dire need of more scholars like Prof. Oloyede. His selfless sacrifices and innovative approaches to learning and leadership give hope for a brighter future.”

I do share this encomiums and others showered on this transformative leader, a pioneer, a reformer and an outstanding global scholar.

On this occasion of his 70th birthday and retirement from University Community, I join his numerous admirers and well-wishers in celebrating this scholar who, in words and deeds, has also done a lot to humanity. I pray Allah

to bestow on him sound health, wisdom and strength to serve the nation for many more years to come.

As for my boss, Hon. (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, she is a household name in Nigeria. Through her profession, Journalism, she has been able to mentor many young Nigerians into the rudiments of broadcasting.

With her entry in politics and three-time elected parliamentarian representing her good people in Ikorodu Federal Constituency 2003 to 2015, she pioneered many things as the first Chairman Media and Publicity Committee in the House of Representatives and later Chairman Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

Her wonderful performance in the House and her tenacity and consistency earned her Senior Special Assistant to the former President on Diaspora and International Relations before the creation and passage of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission bill which she was appointed as the pioneer Chairman/CEO of the Commission.

Since her appointment and confirmation in 2016 and 2019 respectively, it has been a wonderful experience for the five years old Commission in terms of achievements and impactful activities courtesy of dynamic leadership of Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who is not only projecting the Commission well but to the global community.

What more can one say of this unique workaholic personality, who is using her goodwill, without looking at the paucity of funds to affect the performance of the Commission.

Because of her exceptional performance, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has bagged over 450 awards, honours and recognitions both within and outside the country to her credit.

In his birthday greeting to Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, President Bola Tinubu lauded her decades of service to the nation, noting her deep passion for building a better Nigeria.

Reflecting on Dabiri-Erewa’s distinguished career, President Tinubu highlighted her rise to national prominence as a broadcaster with flair, empathy, and credibility which endeared her as a trusted figure for millions of Nigerians.

The President further praised her for extending her public service beyond the newsroom and into the political arena where she solidified her reputation as a staunch advocate for the Nigerian diaspora.

“Abike Dabiri-Erewa’s commitment to excellence, her optimism, and her courage have not only inspired many Nigerians but have also made her a role model for women in politics,” President Tinubu said.

He praised her tireless work in ensuring that Nigerians living abroad are connected to their homeland, while also facilitating business and investment ties that contribute to national development.

My prayers always for her is contained in Qur’an 93 verse 4 : “And verily the Hereafter will be better for thee than the present”

May Allah preserve Hon. Kafayat Abike Dabiri-Erewa and Prof. Is-haq Olarenwaju Oloyede upon goodness. The country needs more of the duo to benefit mankind.

Abdur-Rahman Balogun (mnipr) is the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NiDCOM, Abuja and President, Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN).