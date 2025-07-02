FG To Distribute 5 Million LPG Cylinders By 2030

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has committed to distributing a total of five million gas cylinders to households across the country by 2030.

The Minister of Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, disclosed this at the flagging off of the North West Zone phase of the grassroots LPG Penetration Programme in Sokoto.

He noted that the programme is another major step in FG’s commitment to clean energy access for all Nigerians.

The same programme had been successfully launched in the South West, South South, North East, and the Federal Capital Territory.

“With support from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our goal is to distribute five million LPG cylinders by 2030, converting one million households each year to cleaner, safer, and more sustainable cooking methods.

“This programme isn’t just about gas—it’s about health, opportunity, and environmental responsibility,” he wrote.

He explained that the programme will reduce indoor air pollution, curb deforestation, empower women and youth through jobs along the LPG value chain, and support local manufacturers and distributors.

“I am especially grateful to the Governor of Sokoto State, His Excellency Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, for the warm welcome and continued support, and to His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto for his leadership and commitment to the welfare of our people.

“I must commended the Coordinator of the Decade of Gas Secretariat for their dedication and strategic leadership in driving the initiative forward, and I also express special appreciation to BUA Group, the main sponsor of the LPG cylinder distribution, whose contribution is playing a crucial role in bringing LPG access to underserved communities and promoting public-private collaboration,” Ekpo wrote.