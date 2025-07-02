Access Bank Reaffirms Commitment To Climate Governance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Access Bank Plc has reaffirmed its leadership in sustainable finance by participating in the launch of the Climate Governance Initiative Nigeria (CGIN) Chapter at Lagos Business School.

This is contained in a statement issued by the bank on Tuesday.

The CGIN launch, hosted by Lagos Business School, is part of the World Economic Forum’s global effort to promote climate-conscious corporate governance.

The event convened board members, C-suite executives, regulators, and sustainability experts to improve climate governance and corporate responsibility in tackling climate change.

Dr Greg Jobome, Executive Director, Risk Management at Access Bank, acknowledged the bank’s leadership in embedding sustainability in its operations.

In his presentation, Jobome outlined how the bank integrates climate risk considerations into governance, operations, and financial decision-making processes.

He said climate change is a key concern at both board and executive levels, supported by policies and systems to track and manage its impact.

Access Bank operates across 24 countries, serving over 60 million customers, including 18.5 million digital users through more than 800 physical branches.

The bank holds a capital adequacy ratio of 20.46 per cent and maintains an international presence with offices in Paris and subsidiaries in Angola.

It has implemented climate-focused initiatives to align with global emissions standards and reduce its environmental footprint.

So far, the bank has deployed over 974 solar-powered ATMs and cut paper use by more than 72 per cent via process automation.

At its headquarters, landfill waste has been reduced by 50 per cent through comprehensive recycling programmes.

Jobome noted that climate concerns influence credit approvals, capital planning, and the development of green financial products.

He highlighted offerings like Switch to Solar, Solar for Health, and mini-grid solutions aimed at supporting low-carbon and sustainable energy transitions.

Access Bank has issued Green and Sustainability Bonds and is Africa’s first commercial bank certified by the Sustainability Standards and Certification Initiative.

“Access Bank’s climate risk journey demonstrates our long-standing commitment to sustainability.

“We recognised early that climate risk is financial risk. We chose to act before regulation demanded it.

“That proactive step has strengthened our resilience and opened new paths for growth,” he said. (NAN)