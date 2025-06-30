Bode George Reacts On Police Blockade Of PDP BoT Meeting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former deputy national chairman (south) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has kicked against the blockade of the members of the party’s board of trustees (BoT) from getting access to the national secretariat.

On Monday morning, security operatives occupied the PDP headquarters and blocked BoT members from gaining entrance to the national executive committee (NEC) hall to have their meeting.

The BoT subsequently took the meeting to the Yar’Adua Centre in the Central Business District, Abuja.

George, speaking at the party’s headquarters, stated that the action is a plan to stifle internal democracy.

“They said we will not hold our meetings in our office? What is going on? We must avoid that pit-line, the madness. What is it? Can’t we sit and talk? What is the essence of democracy? Nigerians are watching,” he said.

The former Ondo State military governor, who was angry with the development, stated that it was unacceptable for security operatives to block the party’s premises because the secretariat is not a private enterprise.

“You came to our office, surrounded by police, because you want to have a meeting? You want to turn us into North Korea? Or turn this country to Russia? We will not allow it,” he said.



“Nigerians will not allow it. I have seen both sides. Let them be very careful. Allow everybody to walk according to the law of the land.”

George stated that the incident violated the rights of party elders, adding that it is like stopping a landlord from resolving internal family issues.

“The landlord was prevented from sitting down and discussing domestic and family problems,” he said.

“You hear biblically — this is the voice of Jacob, but the hand of Esau. Whoever gave the order from above. We have heard it before. I have been on both sides — the military and the civil.

“Let me please advise: allow sleeping dogs to lie. We have more pressing problems — economic, financial, education, infrastructure. They should face that.”

Reaffirming his commitment to party unity, George disclosed that the PDP must remain a place for dialogue, not suppression.

“PDP is the only political Iroko tree in this country. You are saying we cannot stand? Can you tell an Iroko tree in the bush that it cannot stand? Is it possible?” he asked.

“This is why we came for the meeting — PDP is not a private enterprise. You don’t resolve party matters outside. You must sit down.”