Trump Says Israel Has Agreed To 60-Day Ceasefire

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions for a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza war and it is now up to Hamas to accept the deal, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

During the two-month period, the United States will work with all parties to end the conflict, Trump wrote on his platform, Truth Social.

Representatives from Qatar and Egypt, who have been heavily involved in peace efforts, will deliver this latest proposal to the Palestinian extremist organisation, Hamas.

“I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better – IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE,” Trump said in his post.

The president said U.S. representatives held a long and productive meeting with Israeli officials on Tuesday to discuss Gaza.

However, there was no immediate comment from the Israeli side.

Trump had already hinted at a possible ceasefire in the Gaza war a few days ago.

He is set to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington next week, with the Gaza war at the top of the agenda.

Trump reiterated on Tuesday that he expects an agreement to be reached next week.

The U.S. has been working for weeks to gain support for a plan involving an initial 60-day ceasefire. (dpa/NAN)