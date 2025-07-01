Tinubu Proposes Visa Waivers As Nigeria, Saint Lucia Establish Diplomatic Ties

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has proposed visa waivers for holders of diplomatic and official passports from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), as Nigeria and Saint Lucia formally established diplomatic relations.

He made the announcement on Monday while addressing a special joint sitting of the Senate and House of Assembly of Saint Lucia at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, Gros Islet.

The president emphasised the importance of people-to-people engagements and called on OECS nations to reciprocate Nigeria’s visa waiver proposal.

“I respectfully urge a reciprocal gesture to enable smoother movement of officials and foster closer institutional cooperation. My presence here today symbolises Nigeria’s renewed commitment to re-engage with these enduring ties, recognising their strategic and emotional significance,” Tinubu said.

He described the establishment of diplomatic relations as a “symbolic bridge that will provide a gateway in fostering closer ties between us”.

The address marked a significant moment in President Tinubu’s ongoing two-nation tour of the Caribbean and South America, which began with his arrival in Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia, on Saturday.

During his speech, President Tinubu also proposed the creation of a joint commission or political consultation agreement to enable structured cooperation between Nigeria and the OECS.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to strengthen ties with the Eastern Caribbean region across key sectors such as trade, education, health, and climate resilience.

“In this spirit, I wish to express Nigeria’s readiness to deepen cooperation with the OECS in mutual interest, including trade, investment, health, culture, education, and climate resilience,” he said.

President Tinubu said he would offer full scholarships to OECS students, aimed at promoting cultural understanding and reinforcing ties between Nigeria and the Caribbean bloc.

He also called for educational exchange programmes between Nigerian and OECS maritime universities and proposed the extension of Nigeria’s Technical Aid Corps (TAC) programme to OECS countries.

“Such partnerships will build technical capacity and foster mutual understanding and long-term academic collaboration,” he said.

On economic diplomacy, Tinubu invited OECS nations to leverage Nigeria’s position as Africa’s largest market, proposing joint ventures in agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

“Together, we can leverage our respective strengths to attract investment, create jobs, and foster joint ventures that benefit both our peoples,” he added.

Recognising the existential climate threats faced by small island states, he called for joint research on adaptation strategies, disaster preparedness, sustainable agriculture, and climate-induced migration.

“By sharing research findings on climate impacts, adaptation strategies, and disaster risk management. We can deepen our understanding and enhance our collective resilience,” Tinubu noted.

He also reaffirmed Nigeria’s Afrocentric foreign policy, rooted in Pan-African ideals and shared historical experiences with the Caribbean.

“Nigeria, as the most populous nation on the African continent and the foremost Black nation globally, has long stood at the vanguard of advocacy for the dignity and advancement of Black people worldwide,” he said.

The audience included leaders and officials from Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Montserrat, Saint Martin, and Saint Vincent, as well as members of the diplomatic corps and the Nigerian community in Saint Lucia.

Quoting Marcus Garvey and an African proverb, President Tinubu called for unity, “Get organised and you will compel the world to respect you. If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”