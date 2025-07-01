Federal University Dutse Decries Constant Theft By Host Community

(AFRICAN EXAMINNER) – The Federal University Dutse (FUD) has decried the constant trespassing, theft and vandalisation of the university’s infrastructure by individuals from its host community.

Prof. Abdulkadim Sabo, Vice Chancellor of the University, made this known at a pre-convocation conference held at the Senate Chamber of the University on Tuesday.

He said that in spite of the university’s corporate social responsibility of extending University services to the host and neighbouring communities, these acts pose a threat to the campus.

‘’In our profound act of corporate responsibility, we extended health services to 17 neighbouring host communities thus shifting from campus-centred care to community-centred impact.

“We provide free obstetric ultrasound scanning to pregnant women, conduct house to house vaccination campaigns and provide mobile outreach to orphanages and correctional centres,” he said.

The vice chancellor added that two emergency hotlines were introduced to guarantee swift ambulance response and round the clock doctor consultation.

He said that some walls are broken by either the community or students living off campus to provide easy access without realising the security implications.

Sabo also lamented how animals gain access to the campus to destroy plants around the institution.

He reiterated the university’s commitment towards providing more security to the campus while appealing to the host community to desist from trespassing.

Meanwhile, Sabo highlighted other challenges faced by the University to include difficulty in meeting its utility bills obligations due to meagre overhead grants and the electricity tariff increase.

He also decried the university’s lack of proper firefighting engine and equipment, which is a basic need of the University.

The vice chancellor revealed that the University was graduating 4,277 students for the 8th and 9th combined convocation on Friday. (NAN)