PDP Moves BoT Meeting To New Venue After Police Siege

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, moved the venue of its Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting from the Wadata Plaza, the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja; to the YarAdua Centre in the Central Business District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The Meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) earlier scheduled to hold by 10am at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja has been moved to Yar’Adua Centre, Central Business District, Abuja,” the PDP stated on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter).

The party faulted the takeover of its secretariat by armed policemen from the FCT Police Command.

The PDP described as harassment the actions of the policemen who barred BoT members from accessing the secretariat for their meeting.

The police had disallowed members of the party’s BoT) including Maina Chiroma from entrance into the premises of the secretariat.