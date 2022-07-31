Female CEO Launches New Retail Store For African American-owned Brands

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Innovative Entrepreneurs Hub, Rashunda Rene recently launched a retail store called ‘Our Culture Hub’.

Innovative Entrepreneurs Hub is a hybrid shared workspace and business development and management company based in Los Angeles, which helps entrepreneurs and small businesses start, develop and grow.

They have a wide range of services from business formation, branding, marketing, bookkeeping, business credit building, business funding.

Our Culture Hub is essentially an exclusive outlet featuring a variety of curated Black-owned brands. Notably, Rene has also launched a crowdfunding campaign on iFundWomen for the new retail store.

Following the murder of George Floyd, many businesses pledged to bring more minority-owned products into stores and online. Days after Floyd’s murder, Aurora James, founder of Brother Vellies and Fifteen Percent Pledge, challenged companies in an Instagram post,

“So many of your businesses are built on Black spending power. So many of your stores are set up in Black communities. We represent 15 percent of the population and we need to represent 15 percent of your shelf space”, she wrote.

A year later, 25 companies – including prominent retailers like Macy’s, Sephora, and Gap, pledged to do just that. There was some momentum with this call to action, but not nearly enough. In response to this need, ‘Our Culture Hub’ was born.

Our Culture Hub is a curated retail store that will feature premium Black-owned brands that are retail-ready. Through this crowdfunding campaign, they are inviting the public to join them as they create a solution for Black business owners.

With the help of donors, they will launch our flagship location in the beautiful city of Inglewood, CA, home of the world-renowned SoFi Stadium. This location will feature more than 30 premium Black-owned brands under one roof, allowing for intentional shopping for the hundreds of thousands of consumers that visit the area or shop online that desire to make a difference.