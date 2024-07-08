FG Unveils State-Owned Schools Eligible For Student Loan Scheme (FULL LIST)

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has listed state-owned schools eligible for the student loan scheme.

In a Sunday statement, NELFUND said students from the 36 schools can now submit their applications for the student loan fund on its portal.

“The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is pleased to announce that students enrolled in the following 36 state-owned tertiary institutions can now apply for student loans effective today, 7th July 2024,” NELFUND’s statement read.

“The management of these institutions has successfully submitted their student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS). We urge all other state-owned tertiary institutions to submit their complete student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System timely to enable their students to benefit from the scheme.”

State Schools Eligible For NELFUND Student Loan

Below are the state schools eligible for the NELFUND student loan scheme:

Adamawa State University, Mubi

2. Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri

3. Borno State University

4. Mohammet Lawan College of Agriculture, Borno State

5. Edo State University, Uzairue

6. Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti

7. Gombe State University

8. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Imo State

9. Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo

10. Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria

11. Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano

12. Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina

13. Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management

14. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero

15. Confluence University of Science and Technology, Kogi State

16. Lagos State University of Education

17. Lagos State University

18. Nasarawa State University, Keffi

19. Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun state

20. University of Medical Sciences, Ondo

21. Osun State University

22. UNIVERSITY OF ILESA, OSUN STATE

23. GTC, ARA Osun State

24. GTC, GBONGAN Osun State

25. GTC, IJEBU-JESA Osun State

26. GTC, ILE-IFE Osun State

27. GTC, INISA Osun State

28. GTC, IWO Osun State

29. GTC,OSU Osun State

30. GTC, OTAN AYEGBAJU Osun State

31. OSUN STATE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ILA-ORANGUN

32. GOVERNMENT TECHNICAL COLLEGE ILE-IFE

33. OSUN STATE COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY

34. Taraba State University, Jalingo

35. Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State

36. Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara