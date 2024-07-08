FG Unveils State-Owned Schools Eligible For Student Loan Scheme (FULL LIST)Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Monday, July 8th, 2024
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has listed state-owned schools eligible for the student loan scheme.
In a Sunday statement, NELFUND said students from the 36 schools can now submit their applications for the student loan fund on its portal.
“The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is pleased to announce that students enrolled in the following 36 state-owned tertiary institutions can now apply for student loans effective today, 7th July 2024,” NELFUND’s statement read.
“The management of these institutions has successfully submitted their student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS). We urge all other state-owned tertiary institutions to submit their complete student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System timely to enable their students to benefit from the scheme.”
PUBLIC NOTICE
STUDENT LOAN APPLICATION FOR STATE OWNED TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS: 36 INSTITUTIONS NOW ONBOARDED
The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is pleased to announce that students enrolled in the following 36 state-owned tertiary institutions can now apply for student… pic.twitter.com/6c2r7HfKPB
— NELFUND Nigeria (@NELFUND) July 7, 2024
State Schools Eligible For NELFUND Student Loan
Below are the state schools eligible for the NELFUND student loan scheme:
- Adamawa State University, Mubi
2. Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri
3. Borno State University
4. Mohammet Lawan College of Agriculture, Borno State
5. Edo State University, Uzairue
6. Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti
7. Gombe State University
8. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Imo State
9. Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo
10. Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria
11. Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano
12. Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina
13. Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management
14. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero
15. Confluence University of Science and Technology, Kogi State
16. Lagos State University of Education
17. Lagos State University
18. Nasarawa State University, Keffi
19. Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun state
20. University of Medical Sciences, Ondo
21. Osun State University
22. UNIVERSITY OF ILESA, OSUN STATE
23. GTC, ARA Osun State
24. GTC, GBONGAN Osun State
25. GTC, IJEBU-JESA Osun State
26. GTC, ILE-IFE Osun State
27. GTC, INISA Osun State
28. GTC, IWO Osun State
29. GTC,OSU Osun State
30. GTC, OTAN AYEGBAJU Osun State
31. OSUN STATE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ILA-ORANGUN
32. GOVERNMENT TECHNICAL COLLEGE ILE-IFE
33. OSUN STATE COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY
34. Taraba State University, Jalingo
35. Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State
36. Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=96739