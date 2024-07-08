W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

FG Unveils State-Owned Schools Eligible For Student Loan Scheme (FULL LIST)

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Monday, July 8th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has listed state-owned schools eligible for the student loan scheme. 

In a Sunday statement, NELFUND said students from the 36 schools can now submit their applications for the student loan fund on its portal.

“The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is pleased to announce that students enrolled in the following 36 state-owned tertiary institutions can now apply for student loans effective today, 7th July 2024,” NELFUND’s statement read.

“The management of these institutions has successfully submitted their student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS). We urge all other state-owned tertiary institutions to submit their complete student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System timely to enable their students to benefit from the scheme.”

PUBLIC NOTICE

STUDENT LOAN APPLICATION FOR STATE OWNED TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS: 36 INSTITUTIONS NOW ONBOARDED

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is pleased to announce that students enrolled in the following 36 state-owned tertiary institutions can now apply for student… pic.twitter.com/6c2r7HfKPB

— NELFUND Nigeria (@NELFUND) July 7, 2024

State Schools Eligible For NELFUND Student Loan

Below are the state schools eligible for the NELFUND student loan scheme:

  1. Adamawa State University, Mubi
    2. Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri
    3. Borno State University
    4. Mohammet Lawan College of Agriculture, Borno State
    5. Edo State University, Uzairue
    6. Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti
    7. Gombe State University
    8. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Imo State
    9. Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo
    10. Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria
    11. Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano
    12. Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina
    13. Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management
    14. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero
    15. Confluence University of Science and Technology, Kogi State
    16. Lagos State University of Education
    17. Lagos State University
    18. Nasarawa State University, Keffi
    19. Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun state
    20. University of Medical Sciences, Ondo
    21. Osun State University
    22. UNIVERSITY OF ILESA, OSUN STATE
    23. GTC, ARA Osun State
    24. GTC, GBONGAN Osun State
    25. GTC, IJEBU-JESA Osun State
    26. GTC, ILE-IFE Osun State
    27. GTC, INISA Osun State
    28. GTC, IWO Osun State
    29. GTC,OSU Osun State
    30. GTC, OTAN AYEGBAJU Osun State
    31. OSUN STATE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ILA-ORANGUN
    32. GOVERNMENT TECHNICAL COLLEGE ILE-IFE
    33. OSUN STATE COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY
    34. Taraba State University, Jalingo
    35. Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State
    36. Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara

_______________________________


Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=96739

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us