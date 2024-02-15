FG Working Hard To Resolve Country’s Food Crisis –Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has stated that the Federal Government is working hard to solve the present economic problems and totally solved the increase of the cost of living in the country.

According to Onyejeocha, both the federal and state governments never envisaged the present realities; however, President Bola Tinubu-led administration is working to solve the problem.

She stated this in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in the inauguration and dedication of Adamimogo House, which housed the Adamimogo 105.1 FM.

The minister tasked Nigerians to keep praying and supporting the government.

“The federal, state and local governments have found themselves where they never expected with the present situation in the country but we need your prayers to get out of this present position. For us, we will continue to work hard to change the narrative,” the minister was quoted as saying in a statement by the cleric’s Personal Assistant, Deji Ogunbusuyi, on Thursday.





