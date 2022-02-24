W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Police Rescue Kidnapped Medical Doctor In A’Ibom Community

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  The Akwa Ibom police command says it has rescued a medical doctor, Dr Felix Expo, who was kidnapped on Tuesday by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Odiko Macdon, made the disclosure in an interview  on Thursday in Mkpat Enin, the headquarters of Mkpat Enin Local Government Area (LGA).

Macdon said that the victim was rescued unhurt and had been reunited with his family.

“We remain resolute and on course as a command.

“We have never and will never rest on our oars in ensuring that the good people of this state live in a secure and peaceful environment.



“We are doing our best to be proactive to prevent acts of criminality in any form,’’ he said.

He further said that the command had commenced investigation into the kidnapp and hoped to arrest and bring the perpetrators to book.

African Examiner learnt that the doctor was kidnapped while on duty at the Cottage Hospital, Ikot Ekpaw, in the LGA.

