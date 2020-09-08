Nigeria Records 155 New Cases of COVID-19; Brings Total to 55,160

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 155 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The agency in its daily update late Monday disclosed that 4 new deaths were recorded after a total daily test of 3,643 samples across the country.

NCDC latest update brings to: 55,160 confirmed cases; 43,231 discharged and 1061 deaths have being recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja.

The health body also indicated that a total of 424,186 tests have been carried out as at Monday, September 7, 2020 compared to 420,543 tests a day earlier – Sunday, September 6, 2020.

The breakdown of new confirmed cases from 16 States according to the NCDC update showed as follows: Lagos (42), Plateau (25), Rivers (16), Ebonyi (10), FCT(9), Abia (9), Ogun (9), Osun (7), Katsina (6), Kaduna (6), Ekiti (4), Taraba (4), Edo (3), Anambra (2), Akwa Ibom (2), Kano (1).

The latest numbers according to the NCDC brings Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,389, followed by Abuja (5,310), Oyo (3,194), Plateau (2,745), Edo (2,600), Kaduna (2,214), Rivers (2,191), Delta (1,768), Kano (1,728), Ogun (1,687), Ondo (1,561), Enugu (1,184), Ebonyi (1,030), Kwara (982), Katsina (819), Abia (816), Osun (802), Gombe (744), Borno (741), and Bauchi (670).

Also, Imo State has recorded 534 cases, Benue (460), Nasarawa (438), Bayelsa (391), Jigawa (322), Ekiti (287), Akwa Ibom (282), Niger (244), Adamawa (228), Anambra (223), Sokoto (159), Kebbi (93), Taraba (91), Cross River (83), Zamfara (78), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

