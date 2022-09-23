Flood Displaces More Than 2,000 Persons In Nasarawa State

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Flooding has displaced more than 2,000 persons in communities in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, the council Chairman, Ahmed Sarki-Usman, has said.

Sarki-Usman said on Friday during an assessment visit to the flood-affected communities in Ekye Development Area, that the disaster took place on Sept.20.

He said his visit was to ascertain the level of damage caused by the flood with a view to reporting the situation to the state government for necessary action.

“It is unfortunate that the flood destroyed houses, farmlands, produce and other valuables worth millions of Naira.

“Many inhabitants of the area affected by flood have deserted their homes and are now camping at primary schools as temporary sites.

“What my people are facing is completely devastating,’’ he lamented.

Sarki-Usman urged people in the communities to remain calm as government would soon assist them.

He commended Olam Farm Company in the area for its prompt support of victims saying the gesture would go a long way to ameliorating their plights.

The Overseer of Ekye Development Area, Mr Bello Akoza, sympathised with the victims, urging them to remain calm as plans were on to support them in all ramifications.

He appreciated the chairman and his delegation for identifying with the people over the predicament and the rekindling of victims’ hopes.

