Former Ukrainian President Yanukovych Urges Zelensky To Give Up

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, has urged the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky to give up in the war against Russia.

“You personally are obliged to stop the bloodshed and reach a peace agreement at any cost,” the pro-Moscow politician wrote in a message circulated by Russian state agency Ria Novosti on Tuesday.

“This is what Ukraine, the Donbas, and Russia expect from you,” he said, adding that Kiev’s partners in the West would also welcome such a move.

Yanukovych, who is considered extremely corrupt, was toppled by pro-Western demonstrators in 2014.

Since then, the 71-year-old had been living in exile in Russia.

In his home country, he was sentenced in absentia to 13 years in prison for treason.

Ukrainian media recently reported that the Kremlin wanted to reinstate Yanukovych as president.

NAN