Four Family Members In Kogi Die ‘After Eating Amala’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Four members of the same family have reportedly died after eating amala, a popular Nigerian dish, in Mopa Muro LGA of Kogi state.

According to available information, a man identified as Pa Motilewa, his wife, two daughters and a girl said to be a relative, reportedly prepared the amala from left-over cassava which they had initially used to make fufu.

A source had stated that the family members became sick overnight and efforts were made to save them but the youngest member of the family was, however, said to have died on Friday, followed by the relative and others moved to the ECWA hospital in Egbe.

However, the eldest of the daughters, identified as Motun, died on Sunday and the father died later on the same day.

The mother, identified as Molomo, is still alive and under close observation but it is not yet clear if their deaths are linked to the consumption of the amala.

Meanwhile, Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi commissioner for information, on Monday, paid a condolence visit to the palace of the Elulu of Mopa on behalf of Yahaya Bello, the state governor.

Fanwo stated that the governor is worried about the incident and that “no stone will be left unturned to unravel the mystery leading to the death of the victims”.

“I am here to convey the condolences of the governor, his excellency, Yahaya Bello, to the Elulu in council, HRH Oba Julius Joledo, JP, chairman, Mopamuro LGA traditional council, and the entire people of Mopa over the death of four people after a meal. The incident is sad, devastating and horrific,” he said.

“The governor has directed security and health authorities to get to the root of the matter.

“I want to assure your highness that the reports of their findings would be made public and necessary actions taken.”