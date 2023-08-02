Fuel Subsidy: Enugu NLC Slams Tinubu As State Workers Join Nationwide Protests

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Workers in Enugu on Wednesday, joined the nationwide protest organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) against the recent removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government and the economic hardship it has brought on Nigerians.

Members of the NLC, associate unions and civil society groups who gathered at the New Market state Secretariat of the Enugu NLC where the protest began at 9.50 am, marched through the New Market roundabout to the State Secretariat, through Okpara Avenue to the Enugu state government house.

Addressing the workers at the government house, Enugu State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Fabian Nwigbo said that the Bola Tinubu led administration ambushed Nigerians on its first day in office with the removal of fuel subsidy which has more than doubled the sufferings of the people.

He noted that while the price of petroleum products and other commodities in the market have gone up as a result of the removal, salaries of workers have not increased.

“The anti human policies of the government continue to affect our people, some of them are dying as a result,” he said. “We are tired of what is happening, the N30,000 minimum wage cannot even fill a motor tank and that is what some of us are earning and using to feed our families,”

Also speaking, Chairman of the Trade Union Congress in the state, Comrade Ben Asogwa stated that the labour unions had kicked against the idea of subsidy removal when it was contemplated.

“When the government insisted, we asked that they make our refineries work again and convert our vehicles to Gas-powered to make it cheaper for us as well as increase our minimum wage,” he said. “But none of that was done and now, some of us that have cars have dumped them because we can’t even afford to fuel them again.

“We want the governor to take our message to the president and tell him that we are not happy with the sufferings we are going through.”

Deputy governor of the state,Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai who addressed the workers on behalf of the governor, Peter Mbah, thanked the workers for conducting themselves peacefully during the protest.

He said that the governor had already set up a committee that will look into the provision of subsidies as part of efforts to help cushion the effects of the subsidy removal.

“Mbah has also sustained the delivery of petroleum products at a reduced cost to make it easier for the people,” he said, adding that the worker’s decision to protest following the removal was in the right direction.

According to him, the current administration will further engage with the labour unions in the state to think about permanent solutions to the problems arising as a result of the subsidy removal.

“We want to enhance public transportation that will be conducive and cost effective for the people,” he said.

He added that “We are also looking at reducing the cost of school fees our children pay and the cost of healthcare delivery so that salaries earned will be enough to cater to other family needs.”





