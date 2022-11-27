Gombe Governor Vows To Keep Supporting Women To Excel, As He Wins Tozali’s Most Women Friendly Governor Of The Year

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya says his administration will continue to hold women in high esteem and support their cause to excel, considering their role in the development of the society.

Governor Inuwa stated this yesterday in Abuja, when he received an award as the ” Most Women Friendly Governor of the year” during the 7th Henna Ball and Awards Night 2022 which also heralded the official launch of Tozali TV, a lifestyle television channel that is on the Startimes distribution network, DSTV among others.

The award was presented to him by a group of distinguished women, including the Kaduna State First Lady, Hajiya Ummi E-l Rufa’i, wife of former Governor of Zamfara State, Hajiya Asma’u Abdulaziz Yari and others in recognition of his invaluable contributions, support and empowerment of women.

The Governor, who was also the special guest of honor at the event, described women as great pillars of support who must be encouraged to excel in all spheres of human endeavours.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Abubakar Inuwa Kari, the Governor commended the founder and chief executive officer of Tozali Eyeliner, Barrister Maimuna Yaya Abubakar for making Gombe proud, describing her as a quintessential amazon and proud daughter of the Jewel.

He assured her of the support and solidarity of the government and people of Gombe State as she continues to make the state proud.

He said, “Women are so important to us. We must continue to accord them necessary support and push to excel so that we can have many Maimunas in our society “.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya said that to underscore his resolve to promote women’s wellbeing and empowerment, his government had ensured that women were appointed and well represented in different positions in the governance of the state.

According to the Governor, “during our stewardship, we ensured that women were elected councillors, we also got a local government chairperson and appointed several women to man different strategic positions including key ministries, civil service and teachers service commissions, Gombe State Agricultural Development Programme (GSADP) among others”.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, who was the Guest Speaker at the event, dwelled on the topic: “The IDP Question As A Statin on North’s Conscience” and drew attention to the plight of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the country.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Barrister Maimuna Yaya Abubakar, said the theme of the 7th Henna Ball and Awards Night 2022, “The Importance of Peace in National Development was hinged on seeking vigorous solutions in communications, mediation, vigilance, tolerance and compromise towards achieving a more peaceful nation.

The event was attended by former First Lady, Hajiya Maryam Sani Abacha, members of the National Assembly, wives of governors, government officials, politicians, media chief executives, celebrities among others.

Governor Inuwa’s representative, Abubakar Inuwa Kari was accompanied to the event by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information Management and Strategy, Ahmed Shu’aibu Gara- Gombe.

Ismaila Uba Misilli

Director-General

( Press Affairs)

Government House

Gombe