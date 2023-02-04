Gov. Dapo Abiodun Postpones Political Campaign Over Currency Crisis, Fuel Scarcity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Friday announced the suspension of his political campaign until further notice due to the current currency crisis and fuel scarcity.

Governor Abiodun stated that this was done in order to identify with the plight of the people of Ogun State battling hardship due to the problems, which has crippled economic activities in the state.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, stated that plans are on gear to soften the plights of the people as he called on them to persevere, as the current situation would soon come to an end.

According to him, his administration is sensitive to the plight of the people and election campaigns in the state would be put on hold until normalcy returned to the economic activities of the people.