Police Repel Gunmen Attack On Area Command

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Anambra Police Operatives on Monday repelled attack on Nnewi Police Area Command on the Okigwe road area of Umudim, Nnewi.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) stated in Awka that operatives successfully repelled the attackers who came in vehicles in the afternoon.

Ikenga said police and other security agencies are currently there to ensure that adequate security and the sutuation was under control.

But, a resident of the area who preferred anyonimity disclosed that they heard heavy gun shots around the area command at about 2.pm on Monday.

“We gathered that the shooting was between suspected unknown gunmen and police at Nnewi Police Area Command and that caused pandemonium amongst the residents of Nnewi community,” he said.

The source added that the gunmen came in about seven vehicles to the police station and started shooting which lasted for over one hour.

He claimed that the gunmen overpowered the police and carted away arms at the station.

He said by the time reinforcement from the combined team of military arrived, the attackers had left.























