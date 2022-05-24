Gov. Ugwuanyi Emerges PDP Senatorial Candidate For Enugu North

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Tuesday has emerged as People Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Candidate in Enugu North Senatorial District for 2023 general elections.

Announcing the result in Nsukka, the returning Officer, Mr Attahiru Oche, commended the delegates from the six local governments that made up the district for their orderly and peaceful conduct during the exercise.

He listed Chief Celestine Okanya, Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Chief Godwin Eze and Prof Godsmark Ugwu as aspirants for the senatorial primary election.

According to him, 318 delegates were accredited but 316 voted in the election with only one invalid vote.

Oche, said that, after counting the votes, Okanya scored zero, Eze scored 16 votes, Ugwuanyi scored 299 votes and Ugwu scored zero.

He said: “with the power vested on me as the returning officer of this election, I hereby declare Ugwuanyi as the winner and the senatorial candidate of PDP in the district in 2023 general election having scored the highest number of votes in this election,” Oche said.

The election was monitored by team from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

But leader of INEC team declined to disclose his name to newsmen when he was approached” saying “that is the instruction given to from the office, “he said.

Ugwuanyi in his acceptance speech, thanked delegates for voting him as the party candidate.

” Enugu is in the hands of God, I am grateful and God will bless you all,”

Ugwuanyi, who will be representing the zone in the 10th National Assembly NASS, is taking over from the incumbent Senator, representing district, Chuka Utazi.