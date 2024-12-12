Governors Meet In Abuja Over Tax Bills, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) held an in-person meeting at the Forum’s Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday night.

Fifteen governors, mainly of the All Progressives Congress (APC), were present at the meeting as of the time of filing this report.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) and his Anambra State counterpart, Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), were the only opposition governors in attendance.

The agenda of the meeting was not made available to journalists as of press time but the governors have, for weeks, been confronted with the tax reform bills presented by President Bola Tinubu to the National Assembly.

The new tax bills introduced by the Tinubu administration have been enveloped in widespread controversy and sparked scathing criticisms and stiff opposition from many including the 36 state governors under the aegis of the National Economic Council (NEC).

The 19 governors in northern Nigeria have also unequivocally rejected sections of the bills and called for the withdrawal of the bills from the National Assembly.